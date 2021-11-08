Gas Price Tops $9.21 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00013976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $93.26 million and approximately $38.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00080473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00095494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,293.50 or 1.00620832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.31 or 0.07159971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021014 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

