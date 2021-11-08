Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 568.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,110,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,236. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

