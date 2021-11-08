General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 993,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. 18,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

