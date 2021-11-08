Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Genesco worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE GCO opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

