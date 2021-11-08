Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

