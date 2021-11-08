GigInternational1, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 15th (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

GigInternational1’s (NASDAQ:GIWWU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. GigInternational1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIWWU opened at $10.22 on Monday. GigInternational1 has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

