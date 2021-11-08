Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “
GAIN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 120,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,001. The company has a market cap of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
