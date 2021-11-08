Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

GAIN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 120,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,001. The company has a market cap of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

