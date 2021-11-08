GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,580 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

LON GSK traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,563.20 ($20.42). The stock had a trading volume of 5,123,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,437.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,414.06. The stock has a market cap of £78.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

