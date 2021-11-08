GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 124.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $34,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

