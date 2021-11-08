Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 318 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSEX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 77.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,082 shares of company stock worth $1,069,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MSEX opened at $103.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

