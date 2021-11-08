Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,403.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $562,062 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.