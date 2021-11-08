Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $270,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

