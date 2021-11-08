Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,828,874 shares of company stock worth $114,951,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

