Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $217,000 in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.