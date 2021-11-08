Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 20,000 FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Monday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

