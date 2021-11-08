Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 88.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

