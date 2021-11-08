Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.30. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

