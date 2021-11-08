Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 963,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

