GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 592.64% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

