GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues rose year over year. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for products across all segments. Launch of an OmniCommerce solution for Websites + Marketing, and a new feature in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro named Invoicing and Payments, remained tailwinds. Higher subscriptions to Websites + Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements, strong renewals & registrations, expansion of GoDaddy Registry along with strength in GoCentral remain key catalysts. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, global supply chain conditions which are impacting the company’s technology hardware, remain risks. Also, mounting expenses owing to growing investments in technology & development are headwinds.”

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 592.64% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

