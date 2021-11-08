goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$202.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.63. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

