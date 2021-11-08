goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$226.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHMEF. TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.20.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $147.63 on Friday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

