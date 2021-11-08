Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. 10,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

