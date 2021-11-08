Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 40,225 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.36.

IPGP opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

