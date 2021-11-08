Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 79,233 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Denbury worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Denbury stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

