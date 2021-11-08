Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Leggett & Platt worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.15 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

