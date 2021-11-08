Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.41 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Boise Cascade worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:BCC opened at $69.74 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

