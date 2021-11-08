Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $20.92 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,219,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $748,106,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $72,376,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,767,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,740,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $7.55 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

