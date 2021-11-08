Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $880,468.18 and $770,678.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00234842 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00096817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.