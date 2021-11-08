Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $317.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,191,996 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.