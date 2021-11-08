Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $66,575.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00082317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,269.34 or 1.00140647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.25 or 0.07193029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

