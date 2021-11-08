Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.