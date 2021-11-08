Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its earnings results on Friday. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Groupon stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.36 million, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Groupon alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Groupon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 410.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.47% of Groupon worth $44,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.