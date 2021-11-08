Guardant Health’s (GH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

