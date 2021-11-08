Gulden (NLG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $220,215.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Gulden has a market cap of $8.74 million and $220,215.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00343294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,096,569 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.