Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

