Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.40.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GURE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.