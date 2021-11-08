H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.26

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 243753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,785,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

