Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $245.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.50 million and the highest is $247.46 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. 666,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,266. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

