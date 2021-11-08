Hahn Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,230 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Formula One Group worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,929. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -307.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Formula One Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

