Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 330,083 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up approximately 3.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Virtu Financial worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,943. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.