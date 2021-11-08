Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $23,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.