Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after buying an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

