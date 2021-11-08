Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,719,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after buying an additional 130,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after buying an additional 68,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 104,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $19.99 on Monday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

