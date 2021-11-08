Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $38,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $736.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.