HAPI (HAPI) One Day Volume Hits $2.78 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. HAPI has a total market cap of $37.68 million and $2.78 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.65 or 0.00123907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HAPI has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,453 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.