HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.50

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 198443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,675 ($34.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 167.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,222.98.

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

