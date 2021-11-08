Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.36 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.320 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.19.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

