HC Wainwright Cuts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $25.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.82 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.