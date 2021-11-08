HC Wainwright Increases Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $35.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,996. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

